Saints closing in on re-signing DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, per report

The New Orleans Saints are closing in on re-signing one of their key defensive role players DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, per a report by Tom Pelissero. It is reported to be a multiyear deal, Tanoh has tallied 6 sacks in two seasons with the team while adding valuable depth. He also had 28 tackles in 15 games this year.

The #Saints are closing in on a multiyear contract extension with DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, per sources. Kpassagnon has six sacks over the past two seasons in New Orleans and was set to become a free agent. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 24, 2023

Tanoh came from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 and has been a key piece to the Saints depth in back-to-back season. The Saints have many pending free agent defensive linemen, and he was one we circled that the Saints should bring back.

The obvious question now is what do the Saints do with Marcus Davenport. This signing won’t affect his status with the team, they still have time to figure out what to do with Davenport.

The exact terms of the deal are yet to be reported. Free agency is set to start March 15th.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel