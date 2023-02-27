 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reggie Bush urges Lamar Jackson to sign with New Orleans

The former Saints RB does some recruiting for the Who Dat Nation on Twitter.

CarsonCaulfield
NCAA Football: PAC-12 Football Championship-Southern California at Utah Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that the New Orleans Saints are accepting applications for a new quarterback in 2023. The Derek Carr saga might have narrowed some of our sights onto one man, but there are still plenty of fish in the sea.

On Friday, former Saints running back Reggie Bush put on his recruiting cap.

After the Barstool Nola account posted a graphic of Lamar Jackson wearing a Saints jersey, Bush responded the next day urging the Louisville product to make the switch.

Bush’s plea to Jackson should be a reminder to the Who Dat Nation that the search for a new quarterback is far from over. There are plenty of ways to find new talent and plenty of eligible candidates.

Yes, very limited cap space still makes signing a high-dollar QB like Jackson a stretch, but it’s not impossible.

We’ll see if Bush’s efforts create some noise. And hopefully, franchise legends like Bush and others continue to carry on their legacy with New Orleans as faithful ambassadors.

