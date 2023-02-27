Reggie Bush urges Lamar Jackson to sign with New Orleans

It’s no secret that the New Orleans Saints are accepting applications for a new quarterback in 2023. The Derek Carr saga might have narrowed some of our sights onto one man, but there are still plenty of fish in the sea.

On Friday, former Saints running back Reggie Bush put on his recruiting cap.

After the Barstool Nola account posted a graphic of Lamar Jackson wearing a Saints jersey, Bush responded the next day urging the Louisville product to make the switch.

Come on home LJ we got you https://t.co/lLVRxTOxjK — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) February 24, 2023

Bush’s plea to Jackson should be a reminder to the Who Dat Nation that the search for a new quarterback is far from over. There are plenty of ways to find new talent and plenty of eligible candidates.

Yes, very limited cap space still makes signing a high-dollar QB like Jackson a stretch, but it’s not impossible.

We’ll see if Bush’s efforts create some noise. And hopefully, franchise legends like Bush and others continue to carry on their legacy with New Orleans as faithful ambassadors.

Lamar Jackson next team odds if not Ravens:



Jets +350

Falcons +450

Raiders +700

Patriots +750

Commanders +900

Titans +1200

Saints +1200

Colts +1400

Texans +1400

Panthers +1600

49ers +1600 pic.twitter.com/YVYKE0mCVX — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) February 22, 2023

Poll Do the Saints have a shot at signing Lamar Jackson? Yes

No

Yes, but very unlikely vote view results 26% Yes (278 votes)

32% No (334 votes)

41% Yes, but very unlikely (429 votes) 1041 votes total Vote Now

