Fleur-de-Links, February 27: Saints reach extension with defensive end

The Saints have restructured Tyrann Mathieu’s contract, putting them just above $30 million in cap space.

The Saints have signed a 2-year contract extension with Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Jameis Winston is still considering the idea that he could be staying with the Saitns in 2023.

In a mock draft where the Saints have signed Derek Carr, the Saints use their first round pick to draft receiver Zay Flowers and their second round pick on Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson.

Chris Banjo, who played for the Saints from 2016 - 2018, has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Beua Lowery, who worked with the Saints under Sean Payton, has been hired by the Denver Broncos.

A recap of Shy Tuttle’s 2022 season with the Saints.

Jameis Winston's time with the #Saints "is likely up.", according to @LarryHolder



The #Saints can save $12.8 million by releasing him with a post-June 1 designation.



