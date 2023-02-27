 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, February 27: Saints reach extension with defensive end

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints restructure Tyrann Mathieu’s contract to create $4.668M in cap space, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have restructured Tyrann Mathieu’s contract, putting them just above $30 million in cap space.

Report: Saints Reach Contract Extension With Tanoh Kpassagnon - Saints News Network

The Saints have signed a 2-year contract extension with Tanoh Kpassagnon.

QB Jameis Winston still preparing for possibility of staying with Saints in 2023 - NFL

Jameis Winston is still considering the idea that he could be staying with the Saitns in 2023.

2023 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: Anthony Richardson goes No. 1 after Bears trade back; Derek Carr joins Saints - CBS Sports

In a mock draft where the Saints have signed Derek Carr, the Saints use their first round pick to draft receiver Zay Flowers and their second round pick on Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson.

Former Saints Safety Chris Banjo Announces Retirement from NFL - Saints News Network

Chris Banjo, who played for the Saints from 2016 - 2018, has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Sean Payton, Greg Penner welcome Beau Lowery as VP of Player & Health Performance - Mile High Report

Beua Lowery, who worked with the Saints under Sean Payton, has been hired by the Denver Broncos.

Saints 2022 Year-In-Review: Shy Tuttle - Saints News Network

A recap of Shy Tuttle’s 2022 season with the Saints.

