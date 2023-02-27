Fleur-de-Links, February 27: Saints reach extension with defensive end

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints restructure Tyrann Mathieu’s contract to create $4.668M in cap space, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have restructured Tyrann Mathieu’s contract, putting them just above $30 million in cap space.
Report: Saints Reach Contract Extension With Tanoh Kpassagnon - Saints News Network
The Saints have signed a 2-year contract extension with Tanoh Kpassagnon.
QB Jameis Winston still preparing for possibility of staying with Saints in 2023 - NFL
Jameis Winston is still considering the idea that he could be staying with the Saitns in 2023.
2023 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: Anthony Richardson goes No. 1 after Bears trade back; Derek Carr joins Saints - CBS Sports
In a mock draft where the Saints have signed Derek Carr, the Saints use their first round pick to draft receiver Zay Flowers and their second round pick on Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson.
Former Saints Safety Chris Banjo Announces Retirement from NFL - Saints News Network
Chris Banjo, who played for the Saints from 2016 - 2018, has announced his retirement from the NFL.
Sean Payton, Greg Penner welcome Beau Lowery as VP of Player & Health Performance - Mile High Report
Beua Lowery, who worked with the Saints under Sean Payton, has been hired by the Denver Broncos.
Saints 2022 Year-In-Review: Shy Tuttle - Saints News Network
A recap of Shy Tuttle’s 2022 season with the Saints.
Jameis Winston's time with the #Saints "is likely up.", according to @LarryHolder— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 26, 2023
The #Saints can save $12.8 million by releasing him with a post-June 1 designation.
He ended the 2022 season as Andy Dalton's backup.https://t.co/HBMnIXyiWQ pic.twitter.com/qAthqg7QIC
#Saints Jameis Winston is here at the @HBCULegacyBowl catching up with HBCU legend and NFL hall of famer Aeneas Williams. pic.twitter.com/k2WGaicf7z— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 25, 2023
That’s all folks!— Chris Banjo (@Chris1Banjo) February 26, 2023
Thankful for 3️⃣3️⃣ years of life!!
Thankful for the journey
Thankful for the memories
Thankful for the teammates turned family
The cats already out the bag! But on my 33rd Birthday I’m officially retiring from PLAYING in the NFL
#ByGodsGrace pic.twitter.com/VvtFMrQnqk
