Former Saints safety Chris Banjo announces his retirement from the NFL

On his 33rd birthday, former New Orleans Saints safety Chris Banjo officially announced his retirement from the NFL via his Twitter account.

That’s all folks!



Thankful for 3️⃣3️⃣ years of life!!

Thankful for the journey

Thankful for the memories

Thankful for the teammates turned family



The cats already out the bag! But on my 33rd Birthday I’m officially retiring from PLAYING in the NFL



#ByGodsGrace pic.twitter.com/VvtFMrQnqk — Chris Banjo (@Chris1Banjo) February 26, 2023

Banjo signed with New Orleans in the middle of the 2016 season after being released by the Green Bay Packers. He spent the next 2 seasons with the Saints, before being released in August 2019. Banjo went on to spend the next 4 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He had 3 career interceptions, and all came while he was a member of the Saints. Banjo is now headed to the join Sean Payton’s coaching staff as the Denver Broncos assistant special teams coach.

