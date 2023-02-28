 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, February 28: Dennis Allen met with offensive lineman draft prospect

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 04 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Reggie Bush urges Lamar Jackson to sign with New Orleans - Canal Street Chronicles

Reggie Bush took to Twitter and asked for Lamar Jackson to sign with the Saints. (Tweet below)

Saints Draft Prospect: Dennis Allen Met OL McClendon Curtis - Saints News Network

Reports indicate that Dennis Allen met with Chattanooga offensive lineman McClendon Curtis.

Poll: What should the New Orleans Saints do at quarterback this offseason? - NOLA

In a poll conducted by NOLA on what the Saints should do at quarterback, the option which got the most votes was for the Saints to do “whatever it takes to draft Derek Carr.”

Why the Saints should consider signing Baker Mayfield - Canal Street Chronicles

A case for the Saints to sign Baker Mayfield.

30th Annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament set for May 15 - New Orleans Saints

The 30th annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament has been set for May 15th.

The NFL All-Roster-Bubble Team - Spotrac

Andrus Peat was named to Spotrac’s All-Roster-Bubble team.

Saints 2022 Year-In-Review: Mark Ingram - Saints News Network

A recap of Mark Ingram’s 2022 season with the Saints.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...