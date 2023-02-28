Fleur-de-Links, February 28: Dennis Allen met with offensive lineman draft prospect

New Orleans Saints News:
Reggie Bush urges Lamar Jackson to sign with New Orleans - Canal Street Chronicles
Reggie Bush took to Twitter and asked for Lamar Jackson to sign with the Saints. (Tweet below)
Saints Draft Prospect: Dennis Allen Met OL McClendon Curtis - Saints News Network
Reports indicate that Dennis Allen met with Chattanooga offensive lineman McClendon Curtis.
Poll: What should the New Orleans Saints do at quarterback this offseason? - NOLA
In a poll conducted by NOLA on what the Saints should do at quarterback, the option which got the most votes was for the Saints to do “whatever it takes to draft Derek Carr.”
Why the Saints should consider signing Baker Mayfield - Canal Street Chronicles
A case for the Saints to sign Baker Mayfield.
30th Annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament set for May 15 - New Orleans Saints
The 30th annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament has been set for May 15th.
The NFL All-Roster-Bubble Team - Spotrac
Andrus Peat was named to Spotrac’s All-Roster-Bubble team.
Saints 2022 Year-In-Review: Mark Ingram - Saints News Network
A recap of Mark Ingram’s 2022 season with the Saints.
When Chris Olave set the combine ablaze >>>>— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 27, 2023
#NFLCombine begins Thursday on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/bYJgSRVquu
A @seniorbowl note: OL McClendon Curtis had exceptional meetings w/ the #Saints, #Cardinals and #Jaguars, to name a few.— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 27, 2023
The Jaguars routinely sent scouts to @GoMocsFB to observe Curtis. Saints HC Dennis Allen chatted Curtis up for an extended time. Curt can play 4+ OL positions
Come on home LJ we got you https://t.co/lLVRxTOxjK— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) February 24, 2023
Loading comments...