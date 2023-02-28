Fleur-de-Links, February 28: Dennis Allen met with offensive lineman draft prospect

Reggie Bush took to Twitter and asked for Lamar Jackson to sign with the Saints. (Tweet below)

Reports indicate that Dennis Allen met with Chattanooga offensive lineman McClendon Curtis.

In a poll conducted by NOLA on what the Saints should do at quarterback, the option which got the most votes was for the Saints to do “whatever it takes to draft Derek Carr.”

A case for the Saints to sign Baker Mayfield.

The 30th annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament has been set for May 15th.

Andrus Peat was named to Spotrac’s All-Roster-Bubble team.

A recap of Mark Ingram’s 2022 season with the Saints.

When Chris Olave set the combine ablaze



#NFLCombine begins Thursday on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/bYJgSRVquu — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 27, 2023

A @seniorbowl note: OL McClendon Curtis had exceptional meetings w/ the #Saints, #Cardinals and #Jaguars, to name a few.



The Jaguars routinely sent scouts to @GoMocsFB to observe Curtis. Saints HC Dennis Allen chatted Curtis up for an extended time. Curt can play 4+ OL positions — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 27, 2023