Fleur-de-Links, February 3: Saints interviewing former Browns DC

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints interviewing Joe Woods for DC job - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are reportedly interviewing former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods for the vacant defensive coordinator position.

Senior Bowl coaches on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | February 2, 2023 - New Orleans Saints

Saints coaches Ronald Curry, D.J. Williams, Cory Robinson and Declan Doyle appeared on the latest episode of the Saints Podcast.

Despite QB need, Saints unlikely to be trade partner for Bears - NBC Sports

According to Chicago Bears insider Josh Schrock, the Saints do not currently have enough draft capital to draw interest from the Bears for a trade in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Veteran QBs the Saints could bring in via free agency or trade - Canal Street Chronicles

Mac Jones, Trey Lance, and Jacoby Brissett are named as potential quarterbacks the Saints should look into in the offseason.

New Orleans Saints Mock Draft 1.0 - Yardbreaker

In the first mock draft since Sean Payton’s trade, Tyler Eschette predicts that the Saints will use their newly-acquired first round pick to draft edge rusher B.J. Ojulari from LSU.

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Linebacker Kaden Elliss - New Orleans Saints

A recap of Kaden Elliss’ 2022 season.

Year in Review: LB Pete Werner - Canal Street Chronicles

Looking at Pete Werner’s second season with the Saints.

