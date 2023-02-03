Fleur-de-Links, February 3: Saints interviewing former Browns DC

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints interviewing Joe Woods for DC job - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are reportedly interviewing former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods for the vacant defensive coordinator position.
Senior Bowl coaches on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | February 2, 2023 - New Orleans Saints
Saints coaches Ronald Curry, D.J. Williams, Cory Robinson and Declan Doyle appeared on the latest episode of the Saints Podcast.
Despite QB need, Saints unlikely to be trade partner for Bears - NBC Sports
According to Chicago Bears insider Josh Schrock, the Saints do not currently have enough draft capital to draw interest from the Bears for a trade in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
Veteran QBs the Saints could bring in via free agency or trade - Canal Street Chronicles
Mac Jones, Trey Lance, and Jacoby Brissett are named as potential quarterbacks the Saints should look into in the offseason.
New Orleans Saints Mock Draft 1.0 - Yardbreaker
In the first mock draft since Sean Payton’s trade, Tyler Eschette predicts that the Saints will use their newly-acquired first round pick to draft edge rusher B.J. Ojulari from LSU.
New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Linebacker Kaden Elliss - New Orleans Saints
A recap of Kaden Elliss’ 2022 season.
Year in Review: LB Pete Werner - Canal Street Chronicles
Looking at Pete Werner’s second season with the Saints.
Our guy @Demario__Davis had the NFC Dodgeball game won for the defense, then a late call by the refs disqualified him because they said his game-winning throw hit Saquon in the face #ProBowlSkills | : ESPN pic.twitter.com/l4lURL5388— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 3, 2023
Mr. @CamJordan94 is showing off his hands in the #ProBowlSkills #Saints | #ProBowl | : ESPN pic.twitter.com/IF7nxyXQir— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 3, 2023
Malcom Roach in the community and speaking with Fisher High School football then surprising them with brand new practice equipment following Hurricane Ida. He also had some fun getting to test out their new equipment by putting them through a few drills! @JohnFayard pic.twitter.com/8CcCbPZvBW— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 2, 2023
Loading comments...