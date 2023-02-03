Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

It may be the offseason for the New Orleans Saints but there is no shortage of news, especially given the announcement of Sean Payton headed to coach the Denver Broncos, the Saints parting ways with Co-DC Kris Richard and the possibility of the Saints’ interest in Derek Carr.

Let’s dive into what happened this week in Saints news and some of the reactions.

ON SEAN PAYTON:

Last year, when we all were excited about the idea of Russell Wilson teaming up with Sean Payton and that combo leading us to have the 30th pick, this isn't what we had in mind. — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) January 31, 2023

This Sean Payton thing is like when a guy breaks up with you because he doesn't want anything serious, and he's married within the year. — Marielle (@TheNolaChick) February 1, 2023

Sean is a helluva coach. However, he’s got his work cutout for him…..in arguably the toughest division in football. ⚜️⚜️ — Olave ROTY Optical ⚜️⚜️⚜️ (@ellisoptical) January 31, 2023

ON KRIS RICHARD:

Kris Richard had a ton of value in the Saints secondary, Ryan Nielsen on the D-Line. This is a big shakeup for the defense. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) February 1, 2023

The Saints intend to restructure the defensive coaching staff. Dennis Allen will continue to oversee everything and run that side of the ball. But the team will hire one defensive coordinator, a defensive line coach and a secondary coach, per sources. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 2, 2023

So let me get this straight? The #Saints allowed Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard two guys who were responsible for the best part of the team in 2022, to walk, but you keep Pete Carmichael and 99% of the offensive staff who only could muster up 19 points a game? Wow!!! — TJAY Jones (@tjayjones8) February 2, 2023

Going from "Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard are so valuable to us we need to name them co-DC's" to letting them both walk away within a year sure is something. — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) February 2, 2023

ON DEREK CARR:

I don't agree with Derek Carr's contract and obviously he's not elite. But the reactions to him potentially going to the Saints are a bit harsh.



In 2021, he led a dysfunctional team to the playoffs. Now I'm supposed to believe he's awful just 1 year later? Idk about that. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) February 3, 2023

Derek Carr to the Saints makes so much sense — Alex (@alexthevgreat) February 3, 2023

Derek Carr to Saints?… do we have a healthy offense? If so I don’t mind at all — Maybe: Jacoby (@Getthebagcoach) February 3, 2023

That’s all for this week but we’ll be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl