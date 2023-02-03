 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints hire Alabama analyst Todd Grantham as an assistant coach

Grantham has over 32 years of coaching experience.

By Jonny_Camer
/ new
NCAA Football: Alabama at Florida Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints are hiring Todd Grantham as an assistant coach. Grantham was a defensive analyst for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

This move comes after the Saints lost both of their defensive coordinators. The team fired Co-DC Kris Richard and lost Co-DC Ryan Nielsen to the Falcons. Grantham has 32 years of coaching experience across the collegiate and pro levels. The team seems committed to retooling this defense. It will be interesting to see what else this team has in store on the defensive side of the ball.

