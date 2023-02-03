Saints hire Alabama analyst Todd Grantham as an assistant coach

The New Orleans Saints are hiring Todd Grantham as an assistant coach. Grantham was a defensive analyst for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Grantham, a former DC at places such as Florida, previously worked in the NFL from 1999 to 2009.

This move comes after the Saints lost both of their defensive coordinators. The team fired Co-DC Kris Richard and lost Co-DC Ryan Nielsen to the Falcons. Grantham has 32 years of coaching experience across the collegiate and pro levels. The team seems committed to retooling this defense. It will be interesting to see what else this team has in store on the defensive side of the ball.

