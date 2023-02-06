5 elite quarterbacks that could be available for the Saints with the No. 29 NFL draft pick

Will Levis (Kentucky)

If you watched any UK games this year, you probably observed that Will Levis was the Kentucky offense. Just him. He might have the strongest arm in the draft class and is typically very accurate and reliable. He has the potential to make an immediate impact on whichever team picks him up.

Levis draws plenty of similarities to Josh Allen. A thick-framed gunslinger with a low running-threat ceiling that makes up for it with his quick release and power. His stock continues to rise, and he’s currently rated as a first-round prospect that could be gone far before the Saints are on the clock.

The farthest career throw from Will Levis



~ 62 yards



(2022 vs. Florida) pic.twitter.com/Rq4Er1cclx — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) January 17, 2023

Henden Hooker (Tennessee)

Hooker exploded onto the CFP scene in 2022, lifting his Volunteers to wins over LSU, Alabama, and Kentucky all while throwing 27 touchdowns and 285 YPG in 11 games. His stock slowly fell as the season concluded, but he’s still considered an elite quarterback prospect with four seasons as a starting QB under his belt.

Most experts have Hooker going in the second round, giving the Saints an opportunity to draft another position at no. 29 and then snagging him at pick no. 40. Regardless, he might have first-round potential and might be worth picking earlier than the experts predict.

Anthony Richardson (Florida)

Richardson gave us some glimpses of his raw athleticism and incredible arm strength throughout the 2022 season. He may not have produced Heisman-worthy stats, but he definitely has the potential to be a fantastic dual-threat guy in the NFL.

He is 6’4, 235 pounds, and ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash. That’s ridiculous speed for someone his size that resembles a faster Cam Newton. Most mock drafts have him going in between the late first round and late second round. He very well might be worth a first-round pick.

Anthony Richardson



Florida (+2.5, +120 ML) takes a 22-19 lead over Utah pic.twitter.com/Oxjr8DsSWD — BetMGM (@BetMGM) September 4, 2022

Tanner McKee (Stanford)

Mckee is one of the lesser-known QB prospects in the draft even though he had a fantastic season at Stanford and has tremendous upside. He threw for 2,947 yards this year at Stanford and was the star of an otherwise abysmal 3-9 Stanford team.

The 6’6 McKee is a pure pocket passer with amazing arm power and impressive footwork for a pro-style quarterback. Although the league is moving away from the traditional pro-style build, McKee is still expected to go in the second round. His stock may continue to rise as we come closer to the draft, but like Hooker, he might be worth holding off on until the second round.

Stetson Bennett (Georgia)

You would think that a two-time national champion would be a guaranteed early first-round pick. But most analysts disagree. In fact, Mel Kiper predicts Bennett will still be on the board in the third round.

Regardless of his height, arm strength, or off-the-field issues, Bennett is a proven winner with dual-threat capabilities. He might be a viable option for the New Orleans Saints, especially if he slips into the third or fourth as Kiper predicts.

Poll Should the Saints Draft a Quarterback with pick No. 29? Yes

No vote view results 57% Yes (286 votes)

42% No (212 votes) 498 votes total Vote Now

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel