Fleur-de-Links, February 6: Sean Payton trade becomes official

Saints hire Alabama analyst Todd Grantham as an assistant coach - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are reportedly hiring Alabama Crimson Tide defensive analyst Todd Granthan as an assistant coach.
New Orleans Saints trade with Denver Broncos becomes official - New Orleans Saints
Sean Payton’s trade to the Denver Broncos is now official.
Saints’ Cam Jordan Shares Brutal Take on Buccaneers Without Tom Brady - Sports Illustrated
Cameron Jordan recently said that, without Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will “probably go back to… where Tampa Bay has been.”
Saints 2022 Position Grades: Safety - Saints News Network
A look at the Saints safeties in and their performance in 2022.
New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Safety Marcus Maye - New Orleans Saints
Recapping Marcus Maye’s 2022 season, his first with the Saints.
New Orleans Saints, Derek Carr could be paired up sooner than later - 4WWL
Looking at how Derek Carr’s current contract siutation could lead him to the Saints.
New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive back Bradley Roby - New Orleans Saints
A recap of Bradley Roby’s second season with the Saints.
Old friends @camjordan94 and @T_Armstead72 catching up while Cam’s son Tank enjoys the vibes— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 5, 2023
: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/TQPjHN6csU
“We’re glad he’s out of the division. Tampa Bay will probably go back to… where Tampa Bay has been.”— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 4, 2023
8-time Pro Bowler #Saints Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) on Tom Brady retirement + hope he doesn’t see me at Pro Bowl for 3rd straight year b/c he’s at bigger Bowl. For @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/57TJmykNhC
Good news #Saints fans. https://t.co/6Z0nKJ7B8v— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 4, 2023
