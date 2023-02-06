 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, February 6: Sean Payton trade becomes official

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints hire Alabama analyst Todd Grantham as an assistant coach - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are reportedly hiring Alabama Crimson Tide defensive analyst Todd Granthan as an assistant coach.

New Orleans Saints trade with Denver Broncos becomes official - New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton’s trade to the Denver Broncos is now official.

Saints’ Cam Jordan Shares Brutal Take on Buccaneers Without Tom Brady - Sports Illustrated

Cameron Jordan recently said that, without Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will “probably go back to… where Tampa Bay has been.”

Saints 2022 Position Grades: Safety - Saints News Network

A look at the Saints safeties in and their performance in 2022.

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Safety Marcus Maye - New Orleans Saints

Recapping Marcus Maye’s 2022 season, his first with the Saints.

New Orleans Saints, Derek Carr could be paired up sooner than later - 4WWL

Looking at how Derek Carr’s current contract siutation could lead him to the Saints.

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive back Bradley Roby - New Orleans Saints

A recap of Bradley Roby’s second season with the Saints.

