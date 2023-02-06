Saints expected to hire Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator, per reports

It looks like the New Orleans Saints have found their new DC. Per reports, the team is moving ahead and hiring former Cleveland Browns DC Joe Woods.

The New Orleans #Saints are expected to name Joe Woods their defensive coordinator, per sources. Woods, the Cleveland Browns DC from 2020-22, reunites with Dennis Allen from their Oakland Raiders days. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 6, 2023

The Saints decided to move in a different direction after losing Ryan Nielsen to the Atlanta Falcons and letting Kris Richard go. The team has found their guy in seasoned veteran Joe Woods. The 52-year-old was fired from the Browns this offseason but has over 26 years of coaching experience. While Allen will still manage the play-calling duties, Woods will be his top assistant.

Woods was the defensive back’s coach for the Denver Broncos in their Super Bowl win and has a lot of experience working with DBs, so he’ll likely have a role in developing the Saints’ secondary.

