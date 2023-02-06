Broncos poach Zach Strief from the Saints

Not long after it was announced that the New Orleans Saints were signing Joe Woods to be their DC, news broke that the team is losing assistant OL coach Zach Strief.

The #Broncos are expected to hire Zach Strief as their new O-line coach, source said. The long-time #Saints offensive lineman standout and favorite of Sean Payton, he quickly ascended in the coaching ranks after serving as assistant OL coach. Now lands in Denver. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2023

Strief will join his former head coach, Sean Payton in Denver. The two were quite close, and it makes sense with Strief getting a promotion. Strief will be the Denver Broncos new O-line coach and will again get to work with Payton.

Broncos to hire Zach Strief pic.twitter.com/rgQgjywTWd — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) February 7, 2023

This is a significant loss for New Orleans, as Strief was well-liked and respected in the building. The team will have to pivot and make yet another hire to replace him.

It will also be interesting to see if the team decides to make any more coaching adjustments after its lackluster 7-10 season. They will also have to worry about Payton poaching more coaches from their staff.

