Year in Review: OL Andrus Peat

Andrus Peat’s 2022 season was another below average one to say the least as he spent a good portion of his time on the sideline due to injury (appeared in 11 games). This has continued to be a problem throughout his career and could very well be the reason why we see him in a different uniform next season. As far as Peat’s play, it isn’t always as bad as fans like to make it seem. He’s shown flashes of great play in the running game as well as getting out in space on screens, which is something the New Orleans Saints did not have in their plans this past season. Most of Peat’s struggles have come in pass protection where he often just isn’t a quick and flexible athlete to detain pass rushers at times. There was a lot of criticism as far as the deal he and the Saints agreed to back in 2020 and it seems it might have finally caught up to him. Peat carries about an $18.4 million dollar cap hit in 2023 which leaves him to be a top candidate for a release or possibly a trade. If the Saints designate Peat as a post-June 1st cut, they would save just under $12 million dollars, which would really help the team reset their cap going forward. With Peat’s injury history and his mediocre play throughout the years, it wouldn’t surprise me to see the Saints move on from their former 1st round pick this offseason.

