Fleur-de-Links, February 7: Saints parting ways with defensive back coach

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints expected to hire Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are expected to hire former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods for their defensive coordinator position.
Report: Saints to Part Ways With DB Coach Cory Robinson - Saints News Network
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero has reported that the Saints will part ways with defensive backs coach Cory Robinson.
Ingram, MJD predict who’ll win Super Bowl LVII MVP | ‘Super Bowl Opening Night’ - NFL
Mark Ingram appeared with NFL Media’s Maurice Jones-Drew to attempt to predict the Super Bowl LVII MVP.
Year in Review: LB Demario Davis - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at Demario Davis’ 2022 season.
Broncos HC Sean Payton takes subtle dig at Saints with CJ Gardner-Johnson-Eagles trade take - Clutch Points
Sean Payton criticized the Saints for trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Broncos poach Zach Strief from the Saints - Canal Streeet Chronicles
The Denver Broncos have reportedly hired Saints’ assistant offensive line coach.
5 elite quarterbacks that could be available for the Saints with the No. 29 NFL draft pick - Canal Street Chronicles
Looking at 5 quarterbacks the Saints could draft with their first round pick in the 2023 draft.
The New Orleans #Saints are expected to name Joe Woods their defensive coordinator, per sources. Woods, the Cleveland Browns DC from 2020-22, reunites with Dennis Allen from their Oakland Raiders days.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 6, 2023
.@Rickey57Jackson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame 13 years ago today! A member of the Dome Patrol, Jackson was the first former #Saint to have spent most of his career with New Orleans to be elected! pic.twitter.com/9nSxY3rYVt— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 6, 2023
Payton's first poach of the #Saints coaching staff. https://t.co/IvPxkBFHve— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 6, 2023
