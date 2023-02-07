Fleur-de-Links, February 7: Saints parting ways with defensive back coach

The Saints are expected to hire former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods for their defensive coordinator position.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero has reported that the Saints will part ways with defensive backs coach Cory Robinson.

Mark Ingram appeared with NFL Media’s Maurice Jones-Drew to attempt to predict the Super Bowl LVII MVP.

A look at Demario Davis’ 2022 season.

Sean Payton criticized the Saints for trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The Denver Broncos have reportedly hired Saints’ assistant offensive line coach.

Looking at 5 quarterbacks the Saints could draft with their first round pick in the 2023 draft.

