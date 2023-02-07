 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, February 7: Saints parting ways with defensive back coach

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFL: SEP 11 Saints at Falcons Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints expected to hire Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are expected to hire former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods for their defensive coordinator position.

Report: Saints to Part Ways With DB Coach Cory Robinson - Saints News Network

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero has reported that the Saints will part ways with defensive backs coach Cory Robinson.

Ingram, MJD predict who’ll win Super Bowl LVII MVP | ‘Super Bowl Opening Night’ - NFL

Mark Ingram appeared with NFL Media’s Maurice Jones-Drew to attempt to predict the Super Bowl LVII MVP.

Year in Review: LB Demario Davis - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at Demario Davis’ 2022 season.

Broncos HC Sean Payton takes subtle dig at Saints with CJ Gardner-Johnson-Eagles trade take - Clutch Points

Sean Payton criticized the Saints for trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Broncos poach Zach Strief from the Saints - Canal Streeet Chronicles

The Denver Broncos have reportedly hired Saints’ assistant offensive line coach.

5 elite quarterbacks that could be available for the Saints with the No. 29 NFL draft pick - Canal Street Chronicles

Looking at 5 quarterbacks the Saints could draft with their first round pick in the 2023 draft.

