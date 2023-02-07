Saints receive permission to visit with QB Derek Carr, per report

Derek Carr will be visiting with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, February 8th. This comes after the Saints asked for permission and received it from the Las Vegas Raiders. The New Orleans Saints are the first team to visit with Derek Carr. The Saints are looking to get Derek Carr before he can hit the open market.

Sources: The #Saints invited QB Derek Carr for a visit and the #Raiders have granted permission for that to happen. The plan is for a visit tomorrow. Carr, who has a no-trade clause, is doing due diligence and no trade is imminent. pic.twitter.com/kMSPW2NKaT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2023

As of now, the Saints appear to be in the driver’s seat to land the Pro Bowl QB Derek Carr. Carr has a no-trade clause so part of him visiting New Orleans will be doing his due diligence. No deal is imminent as of right now.

Dennis Allen gave Derek Carr his first opportunity in the league and the connection between the two could equal a good decision for both parties.

It is unclear if Carr will be taking multiple visits, or the Saints are far ahead. It sounds like many NFL teams may be waiting for free agency to sign Carr.

