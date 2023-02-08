 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, February 8: Saints set to meet with Derek Carr

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFL: DEC 24 Raiders at Steelers Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints receive permission to visit with QB Derek Carr, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly received permission to meet with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on February 8th.

NFL World Reacts To Derek Carr, Saints Update - The Spun

Fans on social media seem divided on whether or not Derek Carr would be a good fit for the Saints.

Report: Broncos Target Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry for OC - Mile High Huddle

The Denver Broncos are reportedly interested in Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator position.

Report: Saints Coaches Targeted by Sean Payton, Broncos - Saints News Network

In addition to Ronald Curry, the Denver Broncos are also reportedly interested in Saints offensive assistant Declan Doyle and assistant to the head coach Kevin Petry.

Report: Saints Considering Marcus Robertson for Defensive Coaching Staff - Saints News Network

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Saints are interested in hiring Arizona Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson to their coaching staff.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Get Aaron Rodgers, Hendon Hooker Heads to New Orleans - Pro Football Network

In the latest mock draft from Pro Football Network, the Saints use their first round pick on Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Year in Review: OL Andrus Peat - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at Andrus Peat’s 2022 season.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...