Fleur-de-Links, February 8: Saints set to meet with Derek Carr

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints receive permission to visit with QB Derek Carr, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly received permission to meet with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on February 8th.
NFL World Reacts To Derek Carr, Saints Update - The Spun
Fans on social media seem divided on whether or not Derek Carr would be a good fit for the Saints.
Report: Broncos Target Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry for OC - Mile High Huddle
The Denver Broncos are reportedly interested in Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator position.
Report: Saints Coaches Targeted by Sean Payton, Broncos - Saints News Network
In addition to Ronald Curry, the Denver Broncos are also reportedly interested in Saints offensive assistant Declan Doyle and assistant to the head coach Kevin Petry.
Report: Saints Considering Marcus Robertson for Defensive Coaching Staff - Saints News Network
According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Saints are interested in hiring Arizona Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson to their coaching staff.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Get Aaron Rodgers, Hendon Hooker Heads to New Orleans - Pro Football Network
In the latest mock draft from Pro Football Network, the Saints use their first round pick on Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.
Year in Review: OL Andrus Peat - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at Andrus Peat’s 2022 season.
"IT'S PICKED OFF! IT'S PICKED OFF - IT'S TRACY PORTER AGAIN!!"— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 7, 2023
13 years ago today, the #Saints won Super Bowl XLIV
: More on https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF pic.twitter.com/0QHxlhw8jE
Sources: The #Saints invited QB Derek Carr for a visit and the #Raiders have granted permission for that to happen. The plan is for a visit tomorrow. Carr, who has a no-trade clause, is doing due diligence and no trade is imminent. pic.twitter.com/kMSPW2NKaT— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2023
Just for clarity sake: The @Raiders and @Saints have agreed on compensation element of a trade for Derek Carr. That was always the requirement for any team to get permission to speak with Carr.— Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) February 8, 2023
