Fleur-de-Links, February 8: Saints set to meet with Derek Carr

The Saints have reportedly received permission to meet with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on February 8th.

Fans on social media seem divided on whether or not Derek Carr would be a good fit for the Saints.

The Denver Broncos are reportedly interested in Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator position.

In addition to Ronald Curry, the Denver Broncos are also reportedly interested in Saints offensive assistant Declan Doyle and assistant to the head coach Kevin Petry.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Saints are interested in hiring Arizona Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson to their coaching staff.

In the latest mock draft from Pro Football Network, the Saints use their first round pick on Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

A look at Andrus Peat’s 2022 season.

"IT'S PICKED OFF! IT'S PICKED OFF - IT'S TRACY PORTER AGAIN!!"



13 years ago today, the #Saints won Super Bowl XLIV



: More on https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF

