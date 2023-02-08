Saints to hire Arizona Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson

As the New Orleans Saints continue to shake up their coaching staff this offseason, they will be adding yet another piece to the defensive side of the ball.

Former Arizona Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson will be joining the Saints in 2023. Robertson coached under Saints head coach Dennis Allen’s in 2014 with the Raiders, where he stayed until 2016. He also worked under new Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods in Denver from 2017-2018, then ultimately living out a three-year tenure with the Arizona Cardinals.

#AZCardinals DB coach Marcus Robertson going to New Orleans with the Saints. — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) February 8, 2023

It is quite evident that there are a lot of connections here which seems to be the route Dennis Allen is going in his second go-around as head coach of the Saints. It will be interesting to see if these moves will have any effect on the defensive philosophy as Dennis Allen builds a staff of his own lineage.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.