Fleur-de-Links, February 9: Demario Davis speaks on Derek Carr

Saints to hire Arizona Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are reportedly hiring former Arizona Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson.
Insider Says the New Orleans Saints are the “Front Runner” to Land Derek Carr - Raiders Beat
Ian Rapoport claimed that the Saints are a “front runner” for Derek Carr.
Derek Carr’s brother shares image of Raiders star in Saints jersey, deletes tweet soon after - Sportskeeda
Derek Carr’s brother shared a picture on Twitter of Derek Carr in a Saints jersey, but has since deleted the tweet.
Saints LB Demario Davis: Derek Carr is ‘definitely a game-changing quarterback’ - Yahoo! Sports
Demario Davis shares his thoughts on Derek Carr as a quarterback.
Colin Cowherd Says Saints Aren’t a Fit For Derek Carr, But Here’s Who Is - Fox Sports Radio
Colin Cowherd believes that Derek Carr is not a good fit for the Saints, but believes he would be a fit for the Carolina Panthers.
Wil Lutz’s top plays of the 2022 NFL season - New Orleans Saints
A look at some of Wil Lutz’s highlights from his 2022 season.
Year in Review: CB Alontae Taylor - Canal Street Chronicles
A recap of Alontae Taylor’s rookie season with the Saints.
Most recently the Bears’ TE coach in 2020-21.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 9, 2023
Spent time on the Broncos’ staff 2011-16 overlapping a bit with the #Saints new DC Joe Woods.
Barone has experience coaching tight ends and O-line. https://t.co/3DYvmBkcSP
#AZCardinals DB coach Marcus Robertson going to New Orleans with the Saints.— Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) February 8, 2023
"The Saints are the frontrunner for Derek Carr and it's a place that would make a ton of sense for him" ~ @RapSheet#PMSinAZ #Saints pic.twitter.com/bbAoiaOqvV— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2023
