Fleur-de-Links, February 9: Demario Davis speaks on Derek Carr

The Saints are reportedly hiring former Arizona Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson.

Ian Rapoport claimed that the Saints are a “front runner” for Derek Carr.

Derek Carr’s brother shared a picture on Twitter of Derek Carr in a Saints jersey, but has since deleted the tweet.

Demario Davis shares his thoughts on Derek Carr as a quarterback.

Colin Cowherd believes that Derek Carr is not a good fit for the Saints, but believes he would be a fit for the Carolina Panthers.

A look at some of Wil Lutz’s highlights from his 2022 season.

A recap of Alontae Taylor’s rookie season with the Saints.

Most recently the Bears’ TE coach in 2020-21.



Spent time on the Broncos’ staff 2011-16 overlapping a bit with the #Saints new DC Joe Woods.



Barone has experience coaching tight ends and O-line. https://t.co/3DYvmBkcSP — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 9, 2023

#AZCardinals DB coach Marcus Robertson going to New Orleans with the Saints. — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) February 8, 2023