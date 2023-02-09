 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, February 9: Demario Davis speaks on Derek Carr

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints to hire Arizona Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are reportedly hiring former Arizona Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson.

Insider Says the New Orleans Saints are the “Front Runner” to Land Derek Carr - Raiders Beat

Ian Rapoport claimed that the Saints are a “front runner” for Derek Carr.

Derek Carr’s brother shares image of Raiders star in Saints jersey, deletes tweet soon after - Sportskeeda

Derek Carr’s brother shared a picture on Twitter of Derek Carr in a Saints jersey, but has since deleted the tweet.

Saints LB Demario Davis: Derek Carr is ‘definitely a game-changing quarterback’ - Yahoo! Sports

Demario Davis shares his thoughts on Derek Carr as a quarterback.

Colin Cowherd Says Saints Aren’t a Fit For Derek Carr, But Here’s Who Is - Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd believes that Derek Carr is not a good fit for the Saints, but believes he would be a fit for the Carolina Panthers.

Wil Lutz’s top plays of the 2022 NFL season - New Orleans Saints

A look at some of Wil Lutz’s highlights from his 2022 season.

Year in Review: CB Alontae Taylor - Canal Street Chronicles

A recap of Alontae Taylor’s rookie season with the Saints.

