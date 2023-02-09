Saints expected to hire tight ends coach Clancy Barone

The New Orleans Saints are closing on their first hire on the offensive side of the ball with long-time tight end/offensive line coach Clancy Barone.

Saints are closing in on a deal to hire Clancy Barone as their tight ends coach, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 9, 2023

Barone started his coaching career in the NFL as an offensive line coach with the Atlanta Falcons. Since then, he’s made stops in San Diego, Denver, Minnesota and most recently with the Chicago Bears from ‘20-21.

Barone is expected to take over the tight end room for the Saints to fill in the void left by Dan Roushar who was let go a couple of weeks ago. Barone is another coach who has ties to Dennis Allen as he coached with him in Denver in 2011.

Familiarity continues to be the theme with a lot of these moves as Dennis Allen looks to build his own regime in 2023.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel