Why the Saints should draft Hendon Hooker

The New Orleans Saints probably need help at QB more than any team in the NFL. Draft season will be here shortly, and everyone knows what’s New Orleans’ top priority this off-season.

The pool of free agent/veteran QBs on the market are pretty thin in terms of guys built for a championship run. New Orleans has been looked at as a top option for Derek Carr, but that’s about it as far as who the Saints are reportedly interested in.

Hendon Hooker was a top Heisman candidate prior to his ACL injury in late November. Hooker had surgery in December; he says he’s ahead of schedule and expects to be ready for a rookie campaign.

“I went and saw my surgeon a couple of days ago and he was telling me how he had never seen someone’s quad strength and quad girth heal so fast, just two months out of surgery. I am up to 74 percent strength already,” Hooker told The Athletic just a couple days ago.

He told several media outlets at the Reese’s Senior Bowl that he hopes to be running by the end of March and expects to be a full participant in training camp. I’ll take his word.

So, the ACL wouldn’t scare me away from Hooker whatsoever. An injury never equates to a rapid decline, especially when you have the window of time Hooker has to rehab. That’d be a premature assumption (i.e. Joe Burrow). When you cut on the tape, Hooker checks every box.

One NFL coach told Pete Thamel he thinks Hendon Hooker can be a "quality NFL starter."



This rep is a good example of why. Processes the defensive shift presnap, converts it in post, snaps his eyes to the frontside when his first read isn't there, and drops a dime.



Stud. pic.twitter.com/SWszJxbsGh — Evan Crowell (@evanvcrowell) February 23, 2023

Yea this Hendon Hooker guy definitely would be a waste of a draft pick for the #Saints smh!!! Don’t know what some of you are watching. I definitely would draft this guy. pic.twitter.com/pCZ4c78Btl — TJAY Jones (@tjayjones8) February 16, 2023

Tennessee’s offense included a lot of option routes where Hooker had to make full-field progressions on, and he passed with flying colors during his tenure.

You can’t coach mobility and improvisation like this.

Some elite Hendon Hooker pocket movement to start the day. pic.twitter.com/0TRnEBHpMP — Evan Crowell (@evanvcrowell) February 24, 2023

Pro #1: Hendon Hooker has the perfect blend of size and athleticism.



6-foot-4, 222 pounds, with elite speed and a well-built frame. Hooker looks just like the league’s top QBs.



Underrated ability to extend plays. pic.twitter.com/pbcJjNScQ3 — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) February 23, 2023

This RUN by Hendon Hooker



The Tennessee QB is the DEFINITION of a dual-threat quarterback. pic.twitter.com/tWGV3zltXI — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 26, 2023

Another pro that comes with Hooker, he took care of the ball in a system that mirrors an air raid concept.

2022: 3135 yds, 27 TD- 2 INT, 68% completion percentage

2021: 2945 yds, 31 TD- 3 INT, 69% completion percentage

Hooker led all SEC Quarterbacks with 13 TDs on 20+ yard throws last season.

People’s only concerns with Hooker seem to be age (he’s just 25?) and the injury. If those are your only concerns and not the film, you’re probably reaching for straws to criticize him. I have him as QB3 in this draft, behind Bryce and Stroud.

Hooker’s ceiling is to the stars and that shouldn’t be overlooked. Hooker anticipates, he has the quick release, ball placement and ideal build for your QB. The accuracy, decision-making, poise, pocket awareness & athleticism - the ability to create with his legs to throw as well as to run - it’s all there.

The Saints should go all in on offense with picks 29 and 40. Hooker + a WR would be perfect, especially if Michael Thomas isn’t returning. If Mike somehow returns, you could go DL with one of those picks even though I’d trust the process with Payton Turner. The defense has been elite for three consecutive years now even in the midst of a plague of injuries. Offense should be your concern. Make sure your QB is on the board and grab him.

With average picks & only a few assets you’d move, Hooker and Carr are your best options. I see nothing Carr can do on a field that Hooker can’t. The same statement can’t be made vice versa. Hooker brings a higher ceiling and Mickey Loomis should have his mind geared towards making a push for Hooker. New Orleans is one of five teams that met extensively with Hooker (along with Oakland, Dallas, Carolina & NYG), per Ryan Fowler.



The odds of finding a talent like Hooker for such cheap draft capital is slim to none. It’s a no brainer and shouldn’t be overthought. It’s ideal for the Saints and it’s ideal for Hooker’s career. He’d have weapons and a top-5 defense getting him constant stops. He should be the guy.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27th-29th in Kansas City.

