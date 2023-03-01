Fleur-de-Links, March 1: Derek Carr meeting with Saints at combine

A look at the benefits and downsides of keeping Jameis Winston.

The Saints are reportedly one of the teams meeting with Derek Carr at the NFL combine.

The Saints are one of the 16 teams that does not have a new offensive coordiantor in 2023.

Drew Brees reportedly jokingly “prodded” Sean Payton to take the head coach job with the Denver Broncos.

The Saints had a reportedly “exceptional” meeting with draft prospect McClendon Curtis.

A profile on Khai Harley, the Saints’ vice president of football administration, who helps them work out the math to get under the salary cap each year.

Dr. Donna Ferguson spoke to New Orleans Saints and Pelicans employees as part of Black History Month.

When QB Derek Carr arrives in Indianapolis today, he’ll have in-person free agent meetings with 3 teams: The #Jets, the #Saints, and the #Panthers. He’s already visited New Orleans and NYJ, now he adds Carolina and maybe more. Coaches, GMs, owners all in the same spot this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2023

When Chris Olave set the combine ablaze >>>>



#NFLCombine begins Thursday on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/bYJgSRVquu — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 27, 2023