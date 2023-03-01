Fleur-de-Links, March 1: Derek Carr meeting with Saints at combine

New Orleans Saints News:
The pros and cons of keeping Jameis Winston at QB - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at the benefits and downsides of keeping Jameis Winston.
Derek Carr to Meet With Saints at NFL Combine - Saints News Network
The Saints are reportedly one of the teams meeting with Derek Carr at the NFL combine.
Saints among 16 teams without a new offensive coordinator in 2023 - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints are one of the 16 teams that does not have a new offensive coordiantor in 2023.
Drew Brees Played Role in Sean Payton Taking Broncos Job - FanDuel
Drew Brees reportedly jokingly “prodded” Sean Payton to take the head coach job with the Denver Broncos.
Report: Saints had ‘exceptional’ meeting with Chattanooga OL McClendon Curtis - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints had a reportedly “exceptional” meeting with draft prospect McClendon Curtis.
The man the Black and Gold call on to ‘work out the math’ - Fox 8 Live
A profile on Khai Harley, the Saints’ vice president of football administration, who helps them work out the math to get under the salary cap each year.
Photos: Saints, Pelicans welcome Dr. Donna Ferguson at Black History Month speaker series - New Orleans Saints
Dr. Donna Ferguson spoke to New Orleans Saints and Pelicans employees as part of Black History Month.
When QB Derek Carr arrives in Indianapolis today, he’ll have in-person free agent meetings with 3 teams: The #Jets, the #Saints, and the #Panthers. He’s already visited New Orleans and NYJ, now he adds Carolina and maybe more. Coaches, GMs, owners all in the same spot this week.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2023
When Chris Olave set the combine ablaze >>>>— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 27, 2023
#NFLCombine begins Thursday on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/bYJgSRVquu
The #Bucs are planning to release RB Leonard Fournette before the new league year.— Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) February 28, 2023
Could you imagine an Alvin Kamara x Leonard Fournette backfield in the Big Easy? #Saints pic.twitter.com/Xk9BGN2mYd
