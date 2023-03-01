 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 1: Derek Carr meeting with Saints at combine

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

The pros and cons of keeping Jameis Winston at QB - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at the benefits and downsides of keeping Jameis Winston.

Derek Carr to Meet With Saints at NFL Combine - Saints News Network

The Saints are reportedly one of the teams meeting with Derek Carr at the NFL combine.

Saints among 16 teams without a new offensive coordinator in 2023 - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints are one of the 16 teams that does not have a new offensive coordiantor in 2023.

Drew Brees Played Role in Sean Payton Taking Broncos Job - FanDuel

Drew Brees reportedly jokingly “prodded” Sean Payton to take the head coach job with the Denver Broncos.

Report: Saints had ‘exceptional’ meeting with Chattanooga OL McClendon Curtis - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints had a reportedly “exceptional” meeting with draft prospect McClendon Curtis.

The man the Black and Gold call on to ‘work out the math’ - Fox 8 Live

A profile on Khai Harley, the Saints’ vice president of football administration, who helps them work out the math to get under the salary cap each year.

Photos: Saints, Pelicans welcome Dr. Donna Ferguson at Black History Month speaker series - New Orleans Saints

Dr. Donna Ferguson spoke to New Orleans Saints and Pelicans employees as part of Black History Month.

