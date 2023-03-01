Saints Reacts Survey: Do you want to see the Saints on Hard Knocks in 2023?

The New Orleans Saints are one of the 4 teams that are eligible to appear on this year’s Hard Knocks. The Washington Commanders, New York Jets and Chicago Bears are also in consideration for the HBO series. Now that Sean Payton is gone, it is a real possibility that we could see the Black and Gold on our televisions later this summer.

So, what do Saints fans think? SB Nation Reacts wants to know!

Do you want to see the Saints on Hard Knocks?

Vote in this week’s poll and the results will be published later this week.

