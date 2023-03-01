Saints met with QB Derek Carr again at the NFL combine

The New Orleans Saints continue their pursuit of veteran free agent QB Derek Carr. The two sides met again at the NFL combine on Tuesday. Carr met with the Saints brass again as well as owner Gayle Benson.

QB Derek Carr met with the #Saints and #Panthers yesterday, sources say, with Carolina owner David Tepper joining the meeting in Indy. Today, #Jets brass will meet with the FA QB, including owner Woody Johnson. Carr also met with New Orleans owner Gayle Benson previously. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2023

Carr also met with the Carolina Panthers for the first team, a few members of their brass were there along with owner David Tepper. The Panthers seem to be in a good position to select a QB in this upcoming draft.

The New York Jets will meet with Carr today (Wednesday), and owner Woody Johnson will be a part of that meeting in Indianapolis as well. Jets may be the Saints biggest rival in the Carr sweepstakes at the moment. General Manager Joe Douglas said that their visit with Derek Carr left a “great impression” on them, and they will continue to look in free agency and the trade market for options at QB.

#Jets GM Joe Douglas speaks at the #NFLCombine about Derek Carr and their timeframe for adding another quarterback to the mix. pic.twitter.com/zkej0b57wR — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 28, 2023

Derek Carr is looking for a $35 Million dollar deal, but that won’t happen the deal is expected to come below that number. Carr is now meeting with teams and looking for the best fit, then he will talk money. The Jets may have the best roster out of the interested teams, but they also present many challenges such as a tough division with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins and a very talented conference. The Saints are in a weak division and the QB’s in the conference would allow for Carr to be one of the best. The Saints’ offensive scheme will also mold around Carr well.

It will come down to fit and Carr will pick a team before March 13th, the official tampering period.

