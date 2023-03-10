Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

Saints sign Derek Carr:

Deshaun Watson. OBJ. Ndamukong Suh. Josh Norman. Jadeveon Clowney.



They all led us on. Derek Carr the first one to not just use us for a free meal. AND he had the wherewithal to tell the Saints "don't trade assets for me AND pay me, let me come to yall".



Derek Carr good with me — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) March 6, 2023

Derek Carr’s birthday is 3-28 pic.twitter.com/xCciF3Tqev — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) March 6, 2023

Derek Carr costing the Raiders draft picks by declining a trade to the Saints just to sign with them one month later pic.twitter.com/e4tIgkdhc6 — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) March 7, 2023

Derek Carr’s Contract:

Derek Carr's #Saints contract is a 4-year $150 million deal but based on his structure, it's more like a 3-year deal worth $33.3m per year. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 6, 2023

The #Saints & Derek Carr agreed on a 4-yr deal for $150M with $100M in total guarantees, per me & @MikeGarafolo. He gets $70M effectively fully guaranteed ($60M at signing, another $10M in Year 3 vesting after Year 1). Carr structures his deal to accommodate Saints’ cap issues. pic.twitter.com/vs6qaBh7rg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

Carr deal looking better and better in terms of value https://t.co/rdlWKBM9Ea — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 7, 2023

The more I look at the structure of Derek Carr’s contract, the more I really like it. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) March 8, 2023

Saints’ Signing of Ugo Amadi:

Ugo Amadi was one of my favorite safeties in his draft class, undersized at 5-foot-9 the #Saints need depth at the position and special teams support, he’ll be a solid addition in both facets if he holds on. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 7, 2023

WHO DAT⚜️⚜️⚜️!!! — Ugo Amadi (@UAmadi7_) March 7, 2023

Ugo Amadi (@UAmadi7_) has some pretty solid stats. In 2021 he started 7 games, while playing in 17, his stats were:



-1 INT

-6 PBU

-1 FF/FR

-54 TCK/42 SOLO/2 TFL



At 5-9, 201LBs, Amadi offers some solid versatility. https://t.co/iM9szdUiG4 — Blitz The C-Gap (@BlitzTheC_Gap) March 7, 2023

Current Cap Space:

How can the #Saints sign Derek Carr when they sit with -$18M of cap space?



1) The salary cap is real, but player contracts are easily manipulated in its favor.



2) NFL teams don't need to be cap compliant until March 15th, 4PM ET. — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 6, 2023

Teams that I believe still need to create cap space:



Bucs- $49M

Saints- $25M

Chargers- $21M

Bills- $19M

Cowboys- $16M

Vikings- $16M

Dolphins- $15M

Rams- $15M

Browns- $14M

Ravens- $9M

Jaguars- $5M

Panthers- $3M

Steelers- $1M — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 8, 2023

I have no problem with analysts disliking Saints cap management (even the Ponzi scheme line).



The part that's wrong is suggesting they spend 75% on talent/25% on dead money every year. They actually push back the dead-money bill each year (at no interest) to keep spending 100%. https://t.co/uHIdA3QvoU — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) March 8, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

