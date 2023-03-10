Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.
Saints sign Derek Carr:
Who dat ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/DIY8gBGuGu— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 6, 2023
Deshaun Watson. OBJ. Ndamukong Suh. Josh Norman. Jadeveon Clowney.— Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) March 6, 2023
They all led us on. Derek Carr the first one to not just use us for a free meal. AND he had the wherewithal to tell the Saints "don't trade assets for me AND pay me, let me come to yall".
Derek Carr good with me
Derek Carr’s birthday is 3-28 pic.twitter.com/xCciF3Tqev— FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) March 6, 2023
Derek Carr costing the Raiders draft picks by declining a trade to the Saints just to sign with them one month later pic.twitter.com/e4tIgkdhc6— GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) March 7, 2023
Derek Carr’s Contract:
Derek Carr's #Saints contract is a 4-year $150 million deal but based on his structure, it's more like a 3-year deal worth $33.3m per year.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 6, 2023
The #Saints & Derek Carr agreed on a 4-yr deal for $150M with $100M in total guarantees, per me & @MikeGarafolo. He gets $70M effectively fully guaranteed ($60M at signing, another $10M in Year 3 vesting after Year 1). Carr structures his deal to accommodate Saints’ cap issues. pic.twitter.com/vs6qaBh7rg— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023
Carr deal looking better and better in terms of value https://t.co/rdlWKBM9Ea— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 7, 2023
The more I look at the structure of Derek Carr’s contract, the more I really like it.— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) March 8, 2023
Saints’ Signing of Ugo Amadi:
Ugo Amadi was one of my favorite safeties in his draft class, undersized at 5-foot-9 the #Saints need depth at the position and special teams support, he’ll be a solid addition in both facets if he holds on.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 7, 2023
WHO DAT⚜️⚜️⚜️!!!— Ugo Amadi (@UAmadi7_) March 7, 2023
Ugo Amadi (@UAmadi7_) has some pretty solid stats. In 2021 he started 7 games, while playing in 17, his stats were:— Blitz The C-Gap (@BlitzTheC_Gap) March 7, 2023
-1 INT
-6 PBU
-1 FF/FR
-54 TCK/42 SOLO/2 TFL
At 5-9, 201LBs, Amadi offers some solid versatility. https://t.co/iM9szdUiG4
Current Cap Space:
How can the #Saints sign Derek Carr when they sit with -$18M of cap space?— Spotrac (@spotrac) March 6, 2023
1) The salary cap is real, but player contracts are easily manipulated in its favor.
2) NFL teams don't need to be cap compliant until March 15th, 4PM ET.
Teams that I believe still need to create cap space:— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 8, 2023
Bucs- $49M
Saints- $25M
Chargers- $21M
Bills- $19M
Cowboys- $16M
Vikings- $16M
Dolphins- $15M
Rams- $15M
Browns- $14M
Ravens- $9M
Jaguars- $5M
Panthers- $3M
Steelers- $1M
I have no problem with analysts disliking Saints cap management (even the Ponzi scheme line).— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) March 8, 2023
The part that's wrong is suggesting they spend 75% on talent/25% on dead money every year. They actually push back the dead-money bill each year (at no interest) to keep spending 100%. https://t.co/uHIdA3QvoU
That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.
