Fleur-de-Links, March 10: Saints awarded a compensatory pick

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints and Michael Thomas making progress toward contract extension, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

Recent reports indicate that recent progress has been made between the Saints and Michael Thomas on a contract extension.

Saints have their QB Derek Carr but might lose their top-10 defense - Fox Sports

A look at some of the defensive players the Saints might lose in the offeseason.

Saints 2023 Offseason Mock - Canal Street Chronicles

In Canal Street Chronicles’ first mock draft, the Saints use their first-round pick on Iowa defensvie end Lukas Van Ness.

Drew Brees lets us know what he thinks of the Saints’ decision to sign QB Derek Carr - NOLA

Drew Brees said that he believes Derek Carr is a good fit for the Saints and vice versa.

Saints awarded a 7th-Round compensatory pick - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have been awareded with the 257th pick, a 7th-round compensatory pick.

Saints Fans Won’t Like This Derek Carr, Andy Dalton Comparison - Last Word on Sports

Deep pass statistician Johnny Kinsley has released stats that show Derek Carr as the 22nd most accurate deep ball passer in 2022 while Andy Dalton was the 8th most accurate.

Year in Review: Erik McCoy - Canal Street Chronicles

A recap of Erik McCoy’s 2022 season with the Saints.

