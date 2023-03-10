Fleur-de-Links, March 10: Saints awarded a compensatory pick

Recent reports indicate that recent progress has been made between the Saints and Michael Thomas on a contract extension.

A look at some of the defensive players the Saints might lose in the offeseason.

In Canal Street Chronicles’ first mock draft, the Saints use their first-round pick on Iowa defensvie end Lukas Van Ness.

Drew Brees said that he believes Derek Carr is a good fit for the Saints and vice versa.

The Saints have been awareded with the 257th pick, a 7th-round compensatory pick.

Deep pass statistician Johnny Kinsley has released stats that show Derek Carr as the 22nd most accurate deep ball passer in 2022 while Andy Dalton was the 8th most accurate.

A recap of Erik McCoy’s 2022 season with the Saints.

Wholesome @camjordan94 content donating 25 @surface laptops to NET Charter School and speaking with students



Watch below!⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hh2hgfbTDE — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 10, 2023