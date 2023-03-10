Fleur-de-Links, March 10: Saints awarded a compensatory pick

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints and Michael Thomas making progress toward contract extension, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
Recent reports indicate that recent progress has been made between the Saints and Michael Thomas on a contract extension.
Saints have their QB Derek Carr but might lose their top-10 defense - Fox Sports
A look at some of the defensive players the Saints might lose in the offeseason.
Saints 2023 Offseason Mock - Canal Street Chronicles
In Canal Street Chronicles’ first mock draft, the Saints use their first-round pick on Iowa defensvie end Lukas Van Ness.
Drew Brees lets us know what he thinks of the Saints’ decision to sign QB Derek Carr - NOLA
Drew Brees said that he believes Derek Carr is a good fit for the Saints and vice versa.
Saints awarded a 7th-Round compensatory pick - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have been awareded with the 257th pick, a 7th-round compensatory pick.
Saints Fans Won’t Like This Derek Carr, Andy Dalton Comparison - Last Word on Sports
Deep pass statistician Johnny Kinsley has released stats that show Derek Carr as the 22nd most accurate deep ball passer in 2022 while Andy Dalton was the 8th most accurate.
Year in Review: Erik McCoy - Canal Street Chronicles
A recap of Erik McCoy’s 2022 season with the Saints.
Happy birthday, @alldayMAYE! @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/0TpDtjHpeX— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 9, 2023
Wholesome @camjordan94 content donating 25 @surface laptops to NET Charter School and speaking with students— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 10, 2023
Watch below!⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hh2hgfbTDE
ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates (@FieldYates) joins @JohnDeShazier & @ErinESummers to talk about the signing of QB Derek Carr. Newly signed Saints safety Ugo Amadi (@UAmadi7) also checks in on what he's looking forward to this upcoming season. @SeatGeek | https://t.co/9JkkzgnsyK pic.twitter.com/ebvH1XxrP1— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 9, 2023
