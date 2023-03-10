 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints re-sign JT Gray to a three-year deal

The special teams standout gets paid.

By Jonny_Camer
/ new
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are rewarding special team standout J.T. Gray with a lucrative three-year deal, per Ian Rapoport. The deal is worth $9.6 million. This is a lot for a special teams player, but Gray has earned it.

Gray is a pivotal part of the Saints special teams earning a Pro Bowl and a 1st team All-Pro in 2021. He also made 2nd team All-Pro in 2019. At 27 years old, Gray has a ton left in the tank. He will look to be the anchor of the special teams this upcoming season.

