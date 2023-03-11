Saints agree to terms on a 2-year deal with RFA tight end Juwan Johnson

On the very same day the New Orleans Saints welcomed their new franchise quarterback Derek Carr to the city of New Orleans, the team immediately made sure to retain one of his top weapons for the upcoming season.

The Saints have officially agreed to terms on a 2-year deal with restricted free agent tight end Juwan Johnson, keeping him in New Orleans through 2024.

Appreciate you my brotha you the man! Ready to get it @Saints https://t.co/EIAdQcurGl — Juwan Johnson (@juwanplease) March 11, 2023

The young rising star will look to continue his growth and development from what was an excellent season this past year. With a Pro Bowl quarterback at the helm, look for Johnson to make huge strides in 2023 and possibly enter his name into the elite category at the tight end position.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel