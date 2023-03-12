Saints won’t tender RFA WR Marquez Callaway

The New Orleans Saints may be without a familiar face next season. It was announced that the team won’t tender RFA WR Marquez Callaway. This doesn’t mean Callaway is off the team yet, but he will be a restricted free agent.

The #Saints are not expected to tender RFA wide receiver Marquez Callaway, per source. Returning to New Orleans is still an option. But he’s set to hit unrestricted free agency. Had 1,069 yards and 7 TDs in three years with N.O. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2023

Callaway had some decent production in New Orleans. Unfortunately, he didn’t turn into the standout many fans had hoped for. His best season came in 2021 when he hauled in 698 yards and 6 TDs. It will be interesting to see if he returns to New Orleans or if he’ll move on.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.