Saints won’t tender RFA WR Marquez Callaway

Callaway may not be back with the team.

The New Orleans Saints may be without a familiar face next season. It was announced that the team won’t tender RFA WR Marquez Callaway. This doesn’t mean Callaway is off the team yet, but he will be a restricted free agent.

Callaway had some decent production in New Orleans. Unfortunately, he didn’t turn into the standout many fans had hoped for. His best season came in 2021 when he hauled in 698 yards and 6 TDs. It will be interesting to see if he returns to New Orleans or if he’ll move on.

