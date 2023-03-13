3 freaks of nature from the combine that the Saints should consider drafting

The NFL combine concluded on March 6th. At the combine, we saw some insane measurements, speed, and skill. However, some players shined brighter than others. Today we will review three freaks of nature from the NFL combine that the New Orleans Saints should consider drafting.

Freak of nature #1: Zack Kuntz

It’s not often you hear about a player from ODU, but Zack Kuntz turned heads at the combine. He measured in at an outstanding 6’7”. Most of the time with bigger TEs, they’re usually slow and stiff. Not Kuntz though he ran a 4.55 40-yard dash, 6.87 3-cone drill, and a 4.12. He also had an insane vertical at 40” and a broad jump of 10’8”. This tremendous combine performance gave Kuntz a RAS (Relative Athletic Score) of a perfect 10. This ranked first out of all TEs since 1987.

Zack Kuntz is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 10.00 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 1020 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/mpZ9CLNDkc #RAS pic.twitter.com/npOjG7HQZW — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2023

We know the Saints rely heavily on RAS scores for their draft selections. Kuntz could be another addition to that list. Kuntz’s stock has been soaring since the combine. However, due to a very deep TE class, he will probably be a day two or three pick. It wouldn’t hurt to give new QB Derek Carr a big, athletic, and mobile TE.

Freak of nature #2: Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Another school that doesn’t get a lot of attention in the NFL is West Virginia University. However, Bryce Ford-Wheaton put them on the map with an incredible combine performance. The WR measured in at 6’4” and 221 lbs. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, a vertical jump of 41”, and ended with a RAS of 9.96. His size and athleticism is very similar to another freak of nature in the NFL.

West Virginia WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton has a similar size and athleticism profile to DK Metcalf.



Ford-Wheaton and Metcalf are the only players at their position to weigh at least 220 lbs, jump more than 40" in the vertical, and run a sub-4.40 40 at the combine since 2003. pic.twitter.com/nk93gZQFqv — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 4, 2023

The Saints need receivers, as they are very thin at the position. With Ford-Wheaton most likely being a day-three pick, it would allow the Saints to wait and get other positions in the draft. His athletic profile could make him a force to be reckoned with in this league.

Freak of nature #3: Nolan Smith

The former Georgia Bulldog put up staggering results at the combine. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, 1.52 10-yard split, 41” vertical, and a RAS score of 9.20. This RAS score is very similar to another player in the NFL.

Brought up on broadcast yesterday, but Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith has an extremely close #RAS athletic comp to Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick. Nearly the same size, but faster and more explosive. pic.twitter.com/GcTJjSz2ET — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2023

As the tweet says, Eagles star pass rusher Haason Reddick is very similar to Nolan Smith. They’re both fast, electric, and twitchy edges with great pass-rush ability. The Saints struggled to create pressure on opposing QBs. Smith would instantly come in and be one of the top pass rushers on the team.

