Fleur-de-Links, March 13: Derek Carr officially signs contract

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints Introduce Quarterback Derek Carr Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints agree to terms on a 2-year deal with RFA tight end Juwan Johnson - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have signed tight end Juwan Johnson to a 2-year contract.

Derek Carr signs his contract with the New Orleans Saints - New Orleans Saints

A video of Derek Carr officially signing his contract with the Saints.

Saints’ Derek Carr Reveals Surprising First Meal in New Orleans - Sports Illustrated

Derek Carr reportedly passed on some of New Orleans’ signature food for his first meal, opting instead of Chipotle.

Saints re-sign JT Gray to a three-year deal - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have signed JT Gray to a 3-year contract.

Saints skip Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agent workout, could still be in the mix - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints were not one of the teams attedning Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout in Arizona.

Saints and Michael Thomas in Negotiations for New Deal - Saints News Network

The Saints are reportedly in negotiations with Michael Thomas for a new deal.

Saints won’t tender RFA WR Marquez Callaway - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are not expected to tender restricted free agent Marquez Callaway.

