Fleur-de-Links, March 13: Derek Carr officially signs contract

Saints agree to terms on a 2-year deal with RFA tight end Juwan Johnson - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have signed tight end Juwan Johnson to a 2-year contract.
Derek Carr signs his contract with the New Orleans Saints - New Orleans Saints
A video of Derek Carr officially signing his contract with the Saints.
Saints’ Derek Carr Reveals Surprising First Meal in New Orleans - Sports Illustrated
Derek Carr reportedly passed on some of New Orleans’ signature food for his first meal, opting instead of Chipotle.
Saints re-sign JT Gray to a three-year deal - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have signed JT Gray to a 3-year contract.
Saints skip Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agent workout, could still be in the mix - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints were not one of the teams attedning Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout in Arizona.
Saints and Michael Thomas in Negotiations for New Deal - Saints News Network
The Saints are reportedly in negotiations with Michael Thomas for a new deal.
Saints won’t tender RFA WR Marquez Callaway - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are not expected to tender restricted free agent Marquez Callaway.
The New Orleans Saints have offered QB Jameis Winston a restructured deal to stay, per sources. Winston has until Wednesday to accept the offer because of the start of the league year or he will be released.— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 10, 2023
