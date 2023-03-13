Fleur-de-Links, March 13: Derek Carr officially signs contract

The Saints have signed tight end Juwan Johnson to a 2-year contract.

A video of Derek Carr officially signing his contract with the Saints.

Derek Carr reportedly passed on some of New Orleans’ signature food for his first meal, opting instead of Chipotle.

The Saints have signed JT Gray to a 3-year contract.

The Saints were not one of the teams attedning Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout in Arizona.

The Saints are reportedly in negotiations with Michael Thomas for a new deal.

The Saints are not expected to tender restricted free agent Marquez Callaway.

One on One with Derek Carr on his welcome to New Orleans ⚜️



By @ErinESummers | #Saints