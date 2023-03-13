Saints QB Derek Carr already feels the love in New Orleans

New Orleans has wasted no time welcoming their new quarterback, Derek Carr, who just signed a 4-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. When Carr was introduced to the local media on Saturday, he said that he already feels the love from fans after just a few days. Carr said that the first place he and his wife stopped for eat when arriving in their new city was Chipotle. While Carr acknowledged it was an odd choice especially because he was in the city best known for its incredible culinary choices he said, “We walked in there and we couldn’t get out of there because of the love from everyone in that building. They were taking pictures and welcoming us to the city, telling us that anything we need, they were here for us. You could already feel the Southern hospitality and the home feeling.”

Day 1 ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/Kz78MTBj19 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 11, 2023

Prior to signing with New Orleans, Carr spoke to former NFL quarterbacks Archie Manning and Peyton Manning, who grew up in New Orleans as well as former Saints quarterback Drew Brees about coming to the city. Carr said that his conversation with Brees helped him make the decision to become a Saint. “I have so much respect for him as a player, I have so much respect for him more as a person and a dad. I watched him at the Pro Bowl, sitting there with his kids and the way that his kids admire him and talk about him. You can tell he’s a genuine person, so a lot of what he had to say was going to carry weight with me. A lot of what he said is probably why I’m sitting here today.”

Carr also spoke with Saints WR Michael Thomas, who immediately was ready to work with the Pro Bowl QB. Thomas told him, “When do we get to work? We’re wasting time. Time’s ticking.” Carr said that after he got off the phone with Thomas, he felt like they could “take on the world.”

After that, the choice was pretty simple. Carr said, “We chose New Orleans. We chose this city. We chose the people here.”

Drew Brees once said, “If you love New Orleans, she will love you back.” Carr, who is now walking in the same steps of Brees gets the opportunity to find out how true that is. After just a few days, it sounds like a match made in black and gold heaven.

