 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints and DE Cam Jordan agree to a contract restructure

The move saves $10 million for New Orleans.

By Jonny_Camer
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints were able to do what they do best. The team was able to clear $10 million in cap space after reworking DE Cam Jordan’s deal. This was confirmed by Jordan himself.

Jordan has been a pivotal part of the Saints defense for years. He is the team’s all-time leader in sacks. You can expect for other veterans on the team to get reworked deals as well as the Saints continue to work on the salary cap issue.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...