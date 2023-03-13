Saints and DE Cam Jordan agree to a contract restructure

The New Orleans Saints were able to do what they do best. The team was able to clear $10 million in cap space after reworking DE Cam Jordan’s deal. This was confirmed by Jordan himself.

Just got off the phone with #Saints DE Cameron Jordan who is currently vacationing in Spain. He confirms the #Saints restructured his deal. (@AdamSchefter first.) Here's what he told me: pic.twitter.com/ExyfzdUbQq — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 13, 2023

Jordan has been a pivotal part of the Saints defense for years. He is the team’s all-time leader in sacks. You can expect for other veterans on the team to get reworked deals as well as the Saints continue to work on the salary cap issue.

