Saints lose DT David Onyemata to the Falcons

The New Orleans Saints just lost a key member of the team. Even worse they lost him to a division rival. Per reports, the Atlanta Falcons will sign DT David Onyemata to a 3-year $35 million deal. The deal has $24.5 million of it guaranteed over the first two years.

Former #Saints DT David Onyemata is expected to sign with the Atlanta Falcons, per @MikeGarafolo. That connection has been floating for a little bit. Now it's getting done. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023

A big payday for the Saints top DT. The team will have to pivot and rebuild the DT group as the position was already thin for the Saints. One thing is for sure, game day versus the Falcons got even more interesting.

