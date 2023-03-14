Saints lose LB Kaden Elliss to the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have scooped up another key player from the Saints. The New Orleans Saints will be without LB Kaden Elliss next season. The team lost DT David Onyemata to the Falcons earlier in the day. The Falcons signed the Utah alumni to a 3-year $21.5 million deal.

The #Falcons make another big move on defense, as former #Saints LB Kaden Elliss is headed to Atlanta, sources say. With seven sacks and 78 tackles in 11 starts, he became a hot free agent. He shined in his opportunity, now cashes in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Elliss was a standout player last season. He had seven sacks and created tons of pressure on opposing QBs. This is a massive loss for the team. At just 27 years old, Ellis was really coming into his own. The team has a lot of work to do revamping the pass rush of this team. It already had a ton of holes, and those holes got bigger.

