Saints restructure RB Alvin Kamara’s contract

The move saves New Orleans about $7.1 million.

By HaydenKlinkhamer
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

RB Alvin Kamara has worked out a contract restructure with the New Orleans Saints saving $7.1 million dollars in cap space.

This move definitely helps the Saints continue to get under the cap as they look to add depth and starters in key areas of need.

