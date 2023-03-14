Saints restructure RB Alvin Kamara’s contract

RB Alvin Kamara has worked out a contract restructure with the New Orleans Saints saving $7.1 million dollars in cap space.

Alvin Kamara restructured his contract to clear some cap space, per source. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 13, 2023

This move definitely helps the Saints continue to get under the cap as they look to add depth and starters in key areas of need.

