Saints restructure CB Marshon Lattimore’s contract

The New Orleans Saints have continued to overhaul their cap space as they have reworked CB Marshon Lattimore contract to save $10.6 million in cap space by converting almost all of his $14.5 base salary into a signing bonus and spreading that bonus out over 4 years.

Marshon Lattimore has agreed to restructure his contract, per source. More cap space on the way. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 13, 2023

The Saints are now officially under the cap space and looking towards free agency to shore up some holes in the roster and depth before the draft.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel