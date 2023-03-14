 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

QB Jameis Winston re-signs with Saints

Winston returns on a one-year deal.

By Jonny_Camer
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

A familiar face will return for this upcoming season. The New Orleans Saints have re-signed QB Jameis Winston to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million. This move will actually save the team cap space. He was set to count for $15.6 million against the cap.

Winston will remain with the team and be the backup for Derek Carr. The team will benefit from his veteran leadership and charismatic personality. It may not have worked out for Jameis as a starter for this team, but he’ll be a valuable member of this locker room.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...