QB Jameis Winston re-signs with Saints

A familiar face will return for this upcoming season. The New Orleans Saints have re-signed QB Jameis Winston to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million. This move will actually save the team cap space. He was set to count for $15.6 million against the cap.

It's a 1-year deal for Jameis Winston worth up to $8M, source said. With no starting opportunities, Winston sticks with what's familiar. https://t.co/0fWhN2QPJb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Winston will remain with the team and be the backup for Derek Carr. The team will benefit from his veteran leadership and charismatic personality. It may not have worked out for Jameis as a starter for this team, but he’ll be a valuable member of this locker room.