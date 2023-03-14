 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 14: Saints lose 4 players in free agency

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints lose DT David Onyemata to the Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles

Former Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata has signed a 3-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

BREAKING: Falcons Sign Saints LB Kaden Elliss in Free Agency - Falcon Report

Former Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss has signed a 3-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Panthers, Shy Tuttle agree to deal - NBC Sports

Former Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle has agreed to a 3-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Marcus Davenport agrees to sign with Vikings, ending a 5 year run with Saints - NOLA

Former Saints first-round pick Marus Davenport has contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Report: Saints offered Malcolm Roach a two-year deal, DT testing the market - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints reportedly offered Malcolm Roach a two-year deal, but he is testing the free agent market.

QB Jameis Winston returning to Saints on one-year, $8M max deal - NFL

Reports indicate that Jameis Winston will remain with the Saints for the 2023 season, signing a one-year deal.

Saints and DE Cam Jordan agree to a contract restructure - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have restructured their deal with Cameron Jordan.

