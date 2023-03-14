Fleur-de-Links, March 14: Saints lose 4 players in free agency

Former Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata has signed a 3-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss has signed a 3-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle has agreed to a 3-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Former Saints first-round pick Marus Davenport has contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints reportedly offered Malcolm Roach a two-year deal, but he is testing the free agent market.

Reports indicate that Jameis Winston will remain with the Saints for the 2023 season, signing a one-year deal.

The Saints have restructured their deal with Cameron Jordan.

He's back! Here are some of @juwanplease's top career plays! pic.twitter.com/9MKTQEbHlg — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 13, 2023