Fleur-de-Links, March 14: Saints lose 4 players in free agency

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints lose DT David Onyemata to the Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles
Former Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata has signed a 3-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.
BREAKING: Falcons Sign Saints LB Kaden Elliss in Free Agency - Falcon Report
Former Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss has signed a 3-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
Panthers, Shy Tuttle agree to deal - NBC Sports
Former Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle has agreed to a 3-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.
Marcus Davenport agrees to sign with Vikings, ending a 5 year run with Saints - NOLA
Former Saints first-round pick Marus Davenport has contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
Report: Saints offered Malcolm Roach a two-year deal, DT testing the market - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints reportedly offered Malcolm Roach a two-year deal, but he is testing the free agent market.
QB Jameis Winston returning to Saints on one-year, $8M max deal - NFL
Reports indicate that Jameis Winston will remain with the Saints for the 2023 season, signing a one-year deal.
Saints and DE Cam Jordan agree to a contract restructure - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have restructured their deal with Cameron Jordan.
He's back! Here are some of @juwanplease's top career plays! pic.twitter.com/9MKTQEbHlg— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 13, 2023
QB Jameis Winston just text me that he is “finalizing” a deal to return to the #Saints.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 14, 2023
Pro Bowler, All-Pro, & Captain. J.T. Gray is officially back ✍️ #Saints | @iam_jtgray pic.twitter.com/tnyYmvmUp8— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 13, 2023
