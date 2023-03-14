Saints and WR Michael Thomas agree to a new one-year deal

The New Orleans Saints and WR Michael Thomas have agreed to a contract restructure. His new deal is for 1-year worth $10 million. However, this deal has a max value of $15 million with incentives.

Sources: The #Saints are expected to retain star WR Michael Thomas on an incentive-laden one-year deal to keep him in New Orleans for the 2023 season. One of the NFL’s best when healthy, Thomas sticks with his new QB Derek Carr. pic.twitter.com/lMm6dS8HZ6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

The team will keep its star WR. Thomas was recently seen on vacation with teammate Chris Olave and was very excited about the acquisition of Derek Carr. The Saints new QB also spoke very highly of Thomas in his press conference. Thomas seems to be in very good spirits, and the reports that he was unhappy appear to be false. Thomas has struggled to stay healthy since his phenomenal 2019 season, but he’s one of the game’s best when healthy.

