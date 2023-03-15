Why New Orleans Saints should sign John Johnson III

The New Orleans Saints have big plans for their defense going forward. They shook up the entire coaching staff bringing in new coaches like Joe Woods, Todd Grantham, and Marcus Robertson. The team should look at the safety position with the team looking to shake things up.

The Cleveland Browns released John Johnson III; he could be the perfect fit. The Browns releasing him had less to do with his play and more with the fact that they saved $9.75 million in cap space. Johnson is a 27-year-old safety who has played 86 games in the NFL. QBs had a 55.1 completion percentage when targeting Johnson last season.

Johnson is reliable as it comes. For the past three years, he’s played 15 or more games and 900+ snaps in each of those seasons. For a team like the Saints that’s had a ton of injury problems, it would be nice to sign someone who doesn’t have an injury problem.

The Saints just hired former Browns DC Joe Woods. Which should mean the team has some pull in signing the Boston College alumni. This would likely help ease his transition to the big easy.

The team could also be without safety Marcus Maye for a bit this season. Maye has been awaiting a possible DUI suspension for quite some time. Johnson could fill that void if the league decides to suspend Maye. If he performs well, he could even earn the starting job full-time.

It will be interesting to see what the team does to address the defense this off-season.

