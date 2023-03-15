QB Andy Dalton signs with Carolina

On Tuesday, March 14th, it was announced that QB Andy Dalton would be signing with the Carolina Panthers. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Veteran free-agent QB Andy Dalton is expected to reach agreement on a two-year, $10 million deal that includes $8 million fully guaranteed with the Carolina Panthers, per source. Contract max value is $17 million. pic.twitter.com/GCBhqpQ0H8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Dalton is reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Panthers for $10 million. $8 million is fully guaranteed for the quarterback, who will be playing for his fifth team.

In 2022, Dalton played fourteen games for the New Orleans Saints. In those games, he amassed 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

This news was largely expected by many analysts after the Saints signed Derek Carr and re-signed Jameis Winston. Carolina’s draft day decision will largely determine Dalton’s chances of starting in Carolina next year.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel