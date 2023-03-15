 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

QB Andy Dalton signs with Carolina

Dalton will reportedly sign for a $10 million, two-year contract

By CarsonCaulfield
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, March 14th, it was announced that QB Andy Dalton would be signing with the Carolina Panthers. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dalton is reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Panthers for $10 million. $8 million is fully guaranteed for the quarterback, who will be playing for his fifth team.

In 2022, Dalton played fourteen games for the New Orleans Saints. In those games, he amassed 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

This news was largely expected by many analysts after the Saints signed Derek Carr and re-signed Jameis Winston. Carolina’s draft day decision will largely determine Dalton’s chances of starting in Carolina next year.

