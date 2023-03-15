Fleur-de-Links, March 15: Saints sign one-year deal with Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints and WR Michael Thomas agree to a new one-year deal - New Orleans Saints
The Saints and Michael Thomas have agreed to a 1-year contract.
NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas Decision News - The Spun
The NFL world seems in agreement that the Saints’ retention of Michael Thomas should help the team win the division.
Saints restructure RB Alvin Kamara’s contract - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have restructured Alvin Kamara’s contract, saving just over $7 million.
Andy Dalton, 3-time Pro Bowl quarterback, agrees to deal with Panthers: reports - Fox News
Former Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has reportedly signed a 2-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.
NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton Announcement - The Spun
Carolina Panthers fans seem to be confused by the signing of Andy Dalton.
Saints restructure CB Marshon Lattimore’s contract - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have restructured Marshon Lattimore’ contract, sainvg $10.6 million.
‘I love it here’: Special-teams ace J.T. Gray reacts to contract extension with Saints - NOLA
J.T. Gray speaks on his decision to sign an extension with the Saints.
⚜️ @derekcarrqb @Cantguardmike pic.twitter.com/ufCLICrpi2— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 14, 2023
Excited to get to work @derekcarrqb lots of unfinished business ⚜️ #thelistislong https://t.co/xlSscebyJq— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 14, 2023
Let's get it!! ⚜️ https://t.co/9HmitXgNp1— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 15, 2023
Loading comments...