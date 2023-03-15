 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 15: Saints sign one-year deal with Michael Thomas

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints and WR Michael Thomas agree to a new one-year deal - New Orleans Saints

The Saints and Michael Thomas have agreed to a 1-year contract.

NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas Decision News - The Spun

The NFL world seems in agreement that the Saints’ retention of Michael Thomas should help the team win the division.

Saints restructure RB Alvin Kamara’s contract - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have restructured Alvin Kamara’s contract, saving just over $7 million.

Andy Dalton, 3-time Pro Bowl quarterback, agrees to deal with Panthers: reports - Fox News

Former Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has reportedly signed a 2-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton Announcement - The Spun

Carolina Panthers fans seem to be confused by the signing of Andy Dalton.

Saints restructure CB Marshon Lattimore’s contract - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have restructured Marshon Lattimore’ contract, sainvg $10.6 million.

‘I love it here’: Special-teams ace J.T. Gray reacts to contract extension with Saints - NOLA

J.T. Gray speaks on his decision to sign an extension with the Saints.

