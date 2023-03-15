Fleur-de-Links, March 15: Saints sign one-year deal with Michael Thomas

The Saints and Michael Thomas have agreed to a 1-year contract.

The NFL world seems in agreement that the Saints’ retention of Michael Thomas should help the team win the division.

The Saints have restructured Alvin Kamara’s contract, saving just over $7 million.

Former Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has reportedly signed a 2-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers fans seem to be confused by the signing of Andy Dalton.

The Saints have restructured Marshon Lattimore’ contract, sainvg $10.6 million.

J.T. Gray speaks on his decision to sign an extension with the Saints.