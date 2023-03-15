Saints to sign DT Nathan Shepherd

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign former New York Jets DT Nathan Shepherd, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

DT Nathan Shepherd is expected to sign with the Saints, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2023

The Saints have started the process of revamping their defensive line. Shepherd is a five-year veteran with 73 games played. In his career he has 33 QB hits. He finished last year with a PFF grade of 68.9. Shepherd also had his best season as a run defender. He’s not exactly the guy to change this defensive line, but he is a solid depth piece, nonetheless.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.