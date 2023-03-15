Saints to sign DT Khalen Saunders

The New Orleans Saints are making another addition to their interior DL. The team is signing DT Khalen Saunders. per reports. Saunders is a 2x Super Bowl champion who was drafted in 2019 by the Kansas City Chiefs.

A (literally) big addition for the #Saints: DT Khalen Saunders is expected to sign with New Orleans, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Saunders is coming off his best season with the Super Bowl champion #Chiefs, recording 3.5 sacks. pic.twitter.com/RgSdTPwbKT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Saunders is 6’0” and 324 lbs. However, the big man can move! He will be a great bulldozer inside. Another solid run defender for the team. Saunders’ deal is reportedly for 3 years and worth up to $14.5 million. Did I mention he can also do a backflip?

Western Illinois DT Khalen Saunders is 320-pounds and can backflip pic.twitter.com/IsAmfHX5Ux — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) June 4, 2020

