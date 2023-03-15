 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints to sign DT Khalen Saunders

New Orleans beefs up their DL.

By Jonny_Camer
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles The Republic-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints are making another addition to their interior DL. The team is signing DT Khalen Saunders. per reports. Saunders is a 2x Super Bowl champion who was drafted in 2019 by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Saunders is 6’0” and 324 lbs. However, the big man can move! He will be a great bulldozer inside. Another solid run defender for the team. Saunders’ deal is reportedly for 3 years and worth up to $14.5 million. Did I mention he can also do a backflip?

