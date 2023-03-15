Saints sign RB Jamaal Williams to a three-year deal, per report

The New Orleans Saints have signed one of the top running backs on the market, former Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams. Williams had a career year this past season, rushing for 17 touchdowns and 1,066 yards on 262 carries.

Saints and former Lions’ RB Jamaal Williams have agreed on a 3-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

It is a three-year deal worth $12 million and $8 million fully guaranteed. This deal seems like a steal after the productive season he had this past year. Williams is also a great locker room guy and someone full of energy who will fit in great in New Orleans.

The Saints were approaching the running back position this offseason like they didn’t have any on the roster. Alvin Kamara has a looming suspension, and his availability is unknown. Mark Ingram is a free agent as well so adding Williams fills a huge need at the position.

Jamaal Williams’ personality and playstyle will fit together perfectly.

