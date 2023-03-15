Saints sign RB Jamaal Williams to a three-year deal, per report

The New Orleans Saints have signed one of the top running backs on the market, former Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams. Williams had a career year this past season, rushing for 17 touchdowns and 1,066 yards on 262 carries.
Saints and former Lions’ RB Jamaal Williams have agreed on a 3-year deal, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023
It is a three-year deal worth $12 million and $8 million fully guaranteed. This deal seems like a steal after the productive season he had this past year. Williams is also a great locker room guy and someone full of energy who will fit in great in New Orleans.
Jamaal 'Two Touchdown' Williams!#SEAvsDET | FOX pic.twitter.com/cgdZtSLRBk— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 2, 2022
The Saints were approaching the running back position this offseason like they didn’t have any on the roster. Alvin Kamara has a looming suspension, and his availability is unknown. Mark Ingram is a free agent as well so adding Williams fills a huge need at the position.
Jamaal Williams’ personality and playstyle will fit together perfectly.
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel
Loading comments...