Why the Saints should sign DT Shelby Harris

The former Seahawk is a day one starter.

By Jonny_Camer
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints still need to address the DT position. Although they signed Nathan Shephard and Khalen Saunders, they still only have 3 DTs on the roster. The team lost David Onyemata to the Falcons, Shy Tuttle to the Panthers, and Malcolm Roach declined a two-year deal from the team. The DT market is rather thin, but there are a few solid options. One of those options is veteran Shelby Harris.

The Seattle Seahawks released the 31-year-old yesterday. Harris had a good season but was set to make $9 million this season, and the Seahawks were able to clear $8.9 million of it by releasing him. This is what likely led to his release rather than poor play. He also hinted about potentially being released on social media.

Harris is a solid replacement for Onyemata. He was one of the three players traded for in the infamous Russell Wilson trade. Last year. he started 15 games and showed he’s a great run-stopper. Player Profiler credited him with 11 run stuffs. This ranked twelfth in the league. Harris also earned a 73.2 PFF grade. This ranked 17th among all DTs in 2022.

Harris can easily come in and be a day-one starter. He could also be a great mentor if the team decides to draft a DT in the first round. The team would likely not need to break the bank for Harris.

