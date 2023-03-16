Why the Saints should sign DT Shelby Harris

The New Orleans Saints still need to address the DT position. Although they signed Nathan Shephard and Khalen Saunders, they still only have 3 DTs on the roster. The team lost David Onyemata to the Falcons, Shy Tuttle to the Panthers, and Malcolm Roach declined a two-year deal from the team. The DT market is rather thin, but there are a few solid options. One of those options is veteran Shelby Harris.

The Seattle Seahawks released the 31-year-old yesterday. Harris had a good season but was set to make $9 million this season, and the Seahawks were able to clear $8.9 million of it by releasing him. This is what likely led to his release rather than poor play. He also hinted about potentially being released on social media.

From 7th round pick 235 to going into 10 years in the league no matter where I’m at I’ll always be good #blessed #93 https://t.co/arqoaKwUP0 — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) March 10, 2023

Harris is a solid replacement for Onyemata. He was one of the three players traded for in the infamous Russell Wilson trade. Last year. he started 15 games and showed he’s a great run-stopper. Player Profiler credited him with 11 run stuffs. This ranked twelfth in the league. Harris also earned a 73.2 PFF grade. This ranked 17th among all DTs in 2022.

Harris can easily come in and be a day-one starter. He could also be a great mentor if the team decides to draft a DT in the first round. The team would likely not need to break the bank for Harris.

