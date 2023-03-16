Fleur-de-Links, March 16: Jameis Winston speaks on re-signing with Saints

The Saints have reportedly signed Jamaal Williams to a 3-year contract.

The Saints signing of Jamaal Williams has reunited him with his former teammate Taysom Hill.

The Denver Broncos have signed former Saints fullback Michael Burton.

Former New York Jets DT Nathan Shepherd is expected to sign with the Saints.

Former Saints receiver Deonte Harty has signed a 2-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

The Saints are expected to sign former Kansas City Chiefs DR Khalen Saunders.

Jameis Winston shares his thoughts on why he decided to re-sign with the Saints.

Remembering the great Tom Benson, who died five years ago today pic.twitter.com/y4DMYQJnD4 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 15, 2023

Workshops for @saintskrewe auditions begin Sunday March 19 with two more workshops to follow. Auditions will take place April 14!



It’s not too late to register just follow the link!https://t.co/bKfW13oTJN pic.twitter.com/WdKAGRe62c — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 15, 2023