Fleur-de-Links, March 16: Jameis Winston speaks on re-signing with Saints

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints sign RB Jamaal Williams to a three-year deal, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly signed Jamaal Williams to a 3-year contract.
Former BYU stars Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill are being reunited in the NFL - Deseret News
The Saints signing of Jamaal Williams has reunited him with his former teammate Taysom Hill.
Broncos signing fullback Michael Burton to 1-year contract - Broncos Wire
The Denver Broncos have signed former Saints fullback Michael Burton.
Saints to sign DT Nathan Shepherd - Canal Street Chronicles
Former New York Jets DT Nathan Shepherd is expected to sign with the Saints.
Former Saints WR Deonte Harty agrees to two-year deal with Bills - Crescent City Sports
Former Saints receiver Deonte Harty has signed a 2-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.
Saints to sign DT Khalen Saunders - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are expected to sign former Kansas City Chiefs DR Khalen Saunders.
“I love this city” - Jameis Winston explains why he rejoined the Saints - WWLTV
Jameis Winston shares his thoughts on why he decided to re-sign with the Saints.
Remembering the great Tom Benson, who died five years ago today pic.twitter.com/y4DMYQJnD4— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 15, 2023
Workshops for @saintskrewe auditions begin Sunday March 19 with two more workshops to follow. Auditions will take place April 14!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 15, 2023
It’s not too late to register just follow the link!https://t.co/bKfW13oTJN pic.twitter.com/WdKAGRe62c
After leading the league in rushing TDs in 2022, Jamaal Williams is headed to New Orleans! @jswaggdaddy | @Saints pic.twitter.com/RInkAPZV6o— NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2023
Loading comments...