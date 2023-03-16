 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 16: Jameis Winston speaks on re-signing with Saints

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints sign RB Jamaal Williams to a three-year deal, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly signed Jamaal Williams to a 3-year contract.

Former BYU stars Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill are being reunited in the NFL - Deseret News

The Saints signing of Jamaal Williams has reunited him with his former teammate Taysom Hill.

Broncos signing fullback Michael Burton to 1-year contract - Broncos Wire

The Denver Broncos have signed former Saints fullback Michael Burton.

Saints to sign DT Nathan Shepherd - Canal Street Chronicles

Former New York Jets DT Nathan Shepherd is expected to sign with the Saints.

Former Saints WR Deonte Harty agrees to two-year deal with Bills - Crescent City Sports

Former Saints receiver Deonte Harty has signed a 2-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Saints to sign DT Khalen Saunders - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are expected to sign former Kansas City Chiefs DR Khalen Saunders.

“I love this city” - Jameis Winston explains why he rejoined the Saints - WWLTV

Jameis Winston shares his thoughts on why he decided to re-sign with the Saints.

