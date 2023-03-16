Could a Thomas Morstead return be possible?

Thomas Morstead is apparently interested in a return to the New Orleans Saints.

According to a source, Morstead was asked about a return to the Saints, a team he spent 12 seasons with and won a Super Bowl in his rookie season.

Since leaving New Orleans, he spent part of a season with the New York Jets, a year and a half with the Atlanta Falcons, and then most recently with the Miami Dolphins.

“I still live in Nola and would love for that to be possible one day.” Morstead said. The 37-year-old is currently listed as a free agent according to Spotrac.

Morstead had a legendary career in New Orleans, averaging 41.7 yards per punt with the Saints and 251 career punts downed inside the 20.

At 37 years old, Morstead would more than likely sign a one-year deal with the organization so that he would have the opportunity to retire as a member of the Saints.

What a punt from Thomas Morstead pic.twitter.com/P5aKjG6W9m — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) December 18, 2022

I mean, it’s clear that Legatron still has it, right?

