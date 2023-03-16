Saints re-sign P Blake Gillikin

The New Orleans Saints are re-signing Blake Gillikin. The 25-year-old was brought in as a UDFA to replace long-time punter Thomas Morstead. Gillikin had 32 punts inside the 20. This was tied for fourth place among all punters. He also ranked in the top ten in net yards.

The Penn State alumni is one of the best punters in the league. The team will benefit greatly from having him back in the building. However, Gillikin will be getting a new number this season.

Back to work!! ⚜️

Also, Derek wanted my number https://t.co/NySld0RpbX pic.twitter.com/QJvChKmBk6 — Blake Gillikin (@blakegillikin) March 16, 2023

Gillikin is giving his number four to the Saints new QB Derek Carr. He will wear number five this season.

