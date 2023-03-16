Charges against Marcus Maye from August arrest refused for insufficient evidence

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney is refusing all charges of prosecution against New Orleans Saints’ safety Marcus Maye, for a late-August arrest and alleged ‘‘road rage” incident.

The team learned recently that all charges against him were dropped because of insufficient evidence to prove that the allegations made against him were true.

At the time of the arrest, a release from the Jefferson Parish Sherriff's Office indicated that, “Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in an incident in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females.”

Maye’s attorney, Eric Hessler, stated that simply wasn’t true.

“The incident just didn’t occur as described,” Hessler told local NBC News Station WDSU.

Maye also had a Zoom court date yesterday for his 2021 DUI charge.

Another Zoom hearing is scheduled for March 29.

Maye, who is entering his seventh season in the NFL, spent his first five years with the Jets. He was signed by the Saints to a three-year, $28.5 million contract on March 16, 2022.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel